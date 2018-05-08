Your Mum's Vegan? Here Are Some SA Options For Mother's Day Brunch

Do you want to treat your vegetarian mum and vegan aunt to a delectable brunch this Mother's Day, but have no idea which restaurants cater to them? Don't fret — over the years, reputable vegetarian and vegan spots have opened across the country; even traditional meat eaters may be surprised at how good they are.

A few of these spots are highlighted here:

1. Leafy Greens, Johannesburg

The vegan and vegetarian restaurant uses fresh organic produce in plant-based meals and juice cleanses. No dairy, gluten or refined sugars are used. On selected days, including Sunday, they have a farm-fresh buffet.

A post shared by Leafy Greens Cafe & Shop (@leafygreenscafe) on Jan 8, 2018 at 3:19am PST

2. Free Food, Johannesburg

Treat your mum to brunch at this intimate spot in Birnam that offers vegan, gluten-free, wheat-free sugar-free, preservative-free and dairy-free food.

A post shared by Free Food* (@freefoodjhb) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

3. The Hungry Herbivore, Cape Town

The Hungry Herbivore is a 100 percent vegan restaurant and snack manufacturer. They also make raw vegan desserts.

We are OPEN on Sundays from 9am - 3pm with a special brunch menu😉🌱

•••

💥Featured yums💥: Full Herbivore's Breakfast with BBQ basted v-bacon , tofu scramble, sauteed mushrooms, pan roasted tomato and ciabatta toast 😋 #sundaymotivation #vegan #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/Dh15KrefR4 — The Hungry Herbivore (@thehungry_h) May 6, 2018

4. Col'Cacchio, Johannesburg

If pizza is your mum's fave, then this Italian pizzeria chain with various branches across the country may be the answer. It offers carb-conscious pizza alternatives and plenty of vegan options.

Looking for a delicious vegan meal that doesn't compromise on flavour? Try the new vegan menu items @ColCacchio ! https://t.co/tTjGg2UDaT — FoodBlog Durban (@FoodBlogDBN) May 8, 2018

5. Honest Chocolate Cafe, Cape Town

The café in Wale Street in the CBD sells raw-cacao treats, as well as selection of wholesome savoury dishes, cakes, pastries and tarts. All chocolate slabs and truffles are 100 percent vegan, and 60 percent of the chocolate baked goodies are vegan, too.

Some Monday motivation? Eating these as your lunchtime treat😍Our 72% truffles: skull, macadamia cup, raw honey, orange&orig pictured here🍫 pic.twitter.com/luwlExZjOn — Honest Chocolate (@HonestChoc) January 29, 2018

6. The Conscious Cafe, Durban

The vegetarian and vegan café grows its own sprouts, and the owners are cultivating a "living garden" that is free of all pesticides, herbicides and artificial fertilisers.

7. Out To Lunch, Durban

Out To Lunch serves raw and "alkaline" vegan food that is wheat-free, sugar-free and dairy-free.