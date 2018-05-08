EDITION
    LIFESTYLE
    08/05/2018 15:18 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    Your Mum's Vegan? Here Are Some SA Options For Mother's Day Brunch

    We've covered some vegetarian spots too.

    Arx0nt via Getty Images

    Do you want to treat your vegetarian mum and vegan aunt to a delectable brunch this Mother's Day, but have no idea which restaurants cater to them? Don't fret — over the years, reputable vegetarian and vegan spots have opened across the country; even traditional meat eaters may be surprised at how good they are.

    A few of these spots are highlighted here:

    1. Leafy Greens, Johannesburg

    The vegan and vegetarian restaurant uses fresh organic produce in plant-based meals and juice cleanses. No dairy, gluten or refined sugars are used. On selected days, including Sunday, they have a farm-fresh buffet.

    2. Free Food, Johannesburg

    Treat your mum to brunch at this intimate spot in Birnam that offers vegan, gluten-free, wheat-free sugar-free, preservative-free and dairy-free food.

    A post shared by Free Food* (@freefoodjhb) on

    3. The Hungry Herbivore, Cape Town

    The Hungry Herbivore is a 100 percent vegan restaurant and snack manufacturer. They also make raw vegan desserts.

    4. Col'Cacchio, Johannesburg

    If pizza is your mum's fave, then this Italian pizzeria chain with various branches across the country may be the answer. It offers carb-conscious pizza alternatives and plenty of vegan options.

    Vegan? Banting? Pizzatarian? We've got you covered. #foodgoals

    A post shared by Col'Cacchio (@colcacchio) on

    5. Honest Chocolate Cafe, Cape Town

    The café in Wale Street in the CBD sells raw-cacao treats, as well as selection of wholesome savoury dishes, cakes, pastries and tarts. All chocolate slabs and truffles are 100 percent vegan, and 60 percent of the chocolate baked goodies are vegan, too.

    6. The Conscious Cafe, Durban

    The vegetarian and vegan café grows its own sprouts, and the owners are cultivating a "living garden" that is free of all pesticides, herbicides and artificial fertilisers.

    7. Out To Lunch, Durban

    Out To Lunch serves raw and "alkaline" vegan food that is wheat-free, sugar-free and dairy-free.

