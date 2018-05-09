EDITION
    09/05/2018 12:42 SAST

    14 Years On: Remembering The Legend That Was Brenda Nokuzola Fassie

    "We miss you, MaDlomo."

    Brenda Fassie.

    The courts may have placed on hold the planned biopic of the life of legendary musician Brenda Fassie, but that will not stop South Africans from celebrating her legacy.

    Wednesday, May 9, marks the 14th anniversary of MaBrr's death.

    Her fans took to social media to celebrate her life and the musical legacy that continues to keep her memory alive.

    Here are some of the hit songs that continue to linger in the hearts of South Africans.

    "Weekend Special":

    "Black President":

    It was also on this day that the country lost renowned kwaito star Brown Dash back in 2012.

