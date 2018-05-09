14 Years On: Remembering The Legend That Was Brenda Nokuzola Fassie

The courts may have placed on hold the planned biopic of the life of legendary musician Brenda Fassie, but that will not stop South Africans from celebrating her legacy.

Wednesday, May 9, marks the 14th anniversary of MaBrr's death.

Her fans took to social media to celebrate her life and the musical legacy that continues to keep her memory alive.

Today marks 14 years since we lost our very own song bird and icon, Brenda Fassie... you still in our thoughts and your music didn't die with you, we thank you for the legacy you left us with. — Ms Pule (@PuleRachel) May 9, 2018

I was young and shy but Sis. Nokuzola was another chapter of my life. It's who I am today because of Sis. Brenda Fassie. #beingwithbrendafassie coming soon. #kwatholeconexion #nomercy pic.twitter.com/3FHj8LSE0o — ThanduxoloJindela (@Ian_Jindela) May 9, 2018

This Day 14 years ago, Brenda Fassie, dies in her sleep at Sunninghill Hospital. We miss you MaDlomo! #RIPBrendaFassie 🌹 pic.twitter.com/WRz8f7ZnL6 — damsel-in-distress 🐝 (@princekhanya_) May 9, 2018

"I don't believe in dreams, I don't dream, I'm not a day-dreamer, I'm not a night dreamer. I don't dream of things, I think of things, I plan these things - Brenda Fassie.



RIP Sis Mabrr, gone but never forgotten. Never bak'confirme pic.twitter.com/0isBPm2vHd — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 9, 2018

Here are some of the hit songs that continue to linger in the hearts of South Africans.

"Weekend Special":

"Black President":

It was also on this day that the country lost renowned kwaito star Brown Dash back in 2012.

on this day in 2004 and 2012 respectively, South Africa lost legends by the likes of Brenda Fassie and Brown Dash. 👼👼👼👼👼 — Queen Peaches (@nadia_peaches) May 9, 2018

As we remember Brenda Fassie's passing on this day 14 years ago, may I just add that Brown Dash passed on this day 6 years ago. R.I.P to the legends of music in S.A — Chanté The 1st 👑 (@_Chanteh) May 9, 2018