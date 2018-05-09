EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    09/05/2018 12:09 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Christo Wiese Steps Down As Brait Chair

    SA billionaire businessman Christo Wiese is retiring from his role as non-executive chairperson of investment company Brait

    Mike Hutchings / Reuters

    SA billionaire businessman Christo Wiese is retiring from his role as non-executive chairperson of investment company Brait [JSE: BAT], the investment holding company told shareholders in a directorate on Wednesday morning.

    Wiese will also step down as non-executive director of Brait's investee company New Look.

    Mike Hutchings / Reuters

    The reason given by Wiese was "time constraints". His retirement came into effect on Tuesday May 8.

    "Dr Wiese will retain his non-executive directorship of Brait and has,effective 8 May 2018, appointed Mr Jacob Wiese as an alternate."

    Further Chris Seabrooke, a non-executive director of Brait and chairperson of its audit committee is appointed as non-executive director to the boards of Brait's four main investee companies. These are Virgin Active, Premier, Iceland Foods and New Look.

    He will also take over the role as non-executive chairperson of Brait. Brait's share price was trading down 1.17% at R38 by 09:51 on the JSE.

    Mike Hutchings / Reuters

    Wiese recently announced that he was suing Steinhoff [JSE:SNH], essentially to recover R59bn from his sale of Pepkor. Steinhoff is assessing the claim.

    Steinhoff shares were trading up 1.65% at R1.85, a mere shadow of its 52-week high of R74.

    Fin24

    MORE:Christo WieseNewsSteinhoff