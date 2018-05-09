Fitness Blogger: 'What Cutting Alcohol Can Do To Your Body'

A fitness blogger has highlighted how drastically reducing her intake of alcohol improved her fitness results.

After cutting her alcohol consumption from three times a week to a glass of wine every other week in her early twenties, 27-year-old Jelly Devote said she saw results almost immediately.

However, this was coupled with eating healthily and committing to a daily plan of exercise.

"I don't drink alcohol; often, I down my water. Party life ain't for me... rather drink protein and smoothies [than] sipping champagne," she said in an Instagram post, pointing out that when she drank, she would be feeling too hungover or sluggish to work out or eat healthily.

An average alcoholic drink is known to supply almost twice as many calories as some protein and carbs. Additionally, alcohol packs on empty calories, devoid of nutrition, and decreases fat burn in the belly area. Is can also increase appetite, leading you to eat more than you normally would without.

This is why maintaining a fitness regime or seeing results while drinking heavily may be difficult.

Devote, who has documented her fitness journey over the years on social media, said she has never felt better and believes in balance.

"I eat a doughnut followed by a salad. I don't drink alcohol and most importantly, I've gone from hating myself to loving myself," she wrote.

She encouraged her followers to work out and eat healthily, but not obsess over the numbers on the scale. "Don't focus on a number that can fluctuate 5kg in two days."