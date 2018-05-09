EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    09/05/2018 10:58 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    So, AKA's 'Touch My Blood' Challenge Almost Opened Up The Industry?

    Well, he still (sort of) did.

    AKA/Instagram
    AKA

    Rapper AKA has revealed the artwork for his upcoming and possibly last album, "Touch My Blood", due for release come May 25 — but not everyone is happy.

    The star took to Twitter last month calling on his fans to go up against his design team at Beam Group and design artwork for the cover.

    At the time, he promised that the designer with the best artwork would not only win a year's internship at his company, Beam Digital, but that their art would also be used as the cover of the album.

    The entries, which came flooding in, were up against the artwork designed by his own team.

    On Tuesday, AKA shared his 12 favourite designs, from which he said he would choose a winner. He also admitted he had a tough job picking because they were all... well, that lit.

    And here are AKA's faves:

    He said he would be announcing his decision on Wednesday, but later changed his mind and announced the winners on Tuesday evening.

    The winning entry was by his team from Beam Group.

    As to what would go on the back of the album, AKA chose the artwork by Twitter user Lorner TK.

    But the announcement did not sit well with many tweeps — who called the challenge a stunt to hype up the album.

    Not one to take things lying down, AKA fired back.

    Twitter

    But all is not lost.

    He thanked his fans for the experience.

