So, AKA's 'Touch My Blood' Challenge Almost Opened Up The Industry?

Rapper AKA has revealed the artwork for his upcoming and possibly last album, "Touch My Blood", due for release come May 25 — but not everyone is happy.

The star took to Twitter last month calling on his fans to go up against his design team at Beam Group and design artwork for the cover.

At the time, he promised that the designer with the best artwork would not only win a year's internship at his company, Beam Digital, but that their art would also be used as the cover of the album.

The entries, which came flooding in, were up against the artwork designed by his own team.

The Beam Team got BOTH their ideas turned down by me initially ... they spent mad hours working on it. Trust me. They were super stressed out 😂Then today, I looked at it again ... and now I can't stop looking at it 😭 #TouchMyBloodChallange 💉 — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 7, 2018

On Tuesday, AKA shared his 12 favourite designs, from which he said he would choose a winner. He also admitted he had a tough job picking because they were all... well, that lit.

This is gonna be tough ... #TouchMyBloodChallange 💉 — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 8, 2018

And here are AKA's faves:

He said he would be announcing his decision on Wednesday, but later changed his mind and announced the winners on Tuesday evening.

The winning entry was by his team from Beam Group.

THE WINNERS OF THE #TouchMyBloodChallange are ... @BeamGroup_ 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Now THIS is an album cover. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/QBTOACRLPD — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 8, 2018

As to what would go on the back of the album, AKA chose the artwork by Twitter user Lorner TK.

However, I believe the best artwork that came from the public participants was this one from @LonerTK ... THIS will be the back of album. 🙏🏼 #TouchMyBloodChallange 💉 pic.twitter.com/PssXLo5sew — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 8, 2018

Thank You for all your submissions 🙏🏼 @LonerTK, the team will be making contact with you ... Congratulations and THANK YOU ALL FOR MAKING THIS SUCH A SPECIAL EXPERIENCE — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 8, 2018

But the announcement did not sit well with many tweeps — who called the challenge a stunt to hype up the album.

We are very disappointed

Beam we really are.

There were so many Designs that us Did. Suddenly the winner is Beam ?? Really? ?? pic.twitter.com/EOmxqqqhcy — The~Megacy 🐐 (@IamVee19) May 8, 2018

I feel like the winner was predetermined... pic.twitter.com/EujL0XpeX2 — Ngoana' khoeli Sefubeng (@Mojela_Molapo) May 8, 2018

He just did this challenge as part of promo pic.twitter.com/WFVGA9lvom — RT MY Pinned Tweet✊🔥😿 (@BiiggyTHE10) May 8, 2018

Is this a joke pic.twitter.com/YXO7xjMUEZ — Be the 🐐 (@lunga_smith) May 8, 2018

Not one to take things lying down, AKA fired back.

But all is not lost.

We still have merch to do ... 😉 ... we need illustrators, designers all types of shit. Keep your head up. All is not lost. — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 8, 2018

Personally, there were so many covers that while they were super dope, didn't manage to capture the feeling I was looking for. Doesn't mean the people who made them aren't skilled or super talented. — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 8, 2018

He thanked his fans for the experience.