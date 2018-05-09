Supra's 'The Essence Of The Absence Of Presence' Decoded

Social media users are weighingin on what they think North West premier Supra Mahumapelo might have meant by "the essence of the absence of presence".

Mahumapelo was speaking at what was widely regarded as his final budget speech in the legislature on Tuesday, when towards the end of his speech said: "In some critical instances of our lives, we are called upon as part of humanity to create the essence of the absence of presence."

#ICYIM | "The speaker will receive a commitment in writing before Friday this week in ensuring that we create the essence of the absence of presence," - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo hours before announcing that he plans to resign. https://t.co/NfHU66RTGg #SupraMahumapelo pic.twitter.com/5j1YC0EDCS — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) May 9, 2018

Some were and still are baffled by what he meant.

🤣 It's one of those unknowns-unknowns the things we don't known that we don't know. — Tafi kai 1 (@DazaDLG) May 9, 2018

Bagaetso... the English is too much pic.twitter.com/OyMdtayshM — Nomzamo Madikizela Mandela (@NomafaS) May 8, 2018

We are still recovering from Steve Khompela and he takes the vacuum. 🤔 — Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) May 8, 2018

That's too much "sence" 😂😂😂 — Vuyo (@mfecanetv) May 8, 2018

...making no sense — Tshikedi Moatlhodi (@Tshikedi_M) May 9, 2018

But some on social media came to his rescue in basic English:

The feeling you get when u miss someone/something that is not here and wishing he/it was. — Tshiamo Kephaketse (@T_Early82) May 8, 2018

when your absence is felt, your presence is the essence and it makes a difference. — dweb (@db1sa) May 8, 2018

Maybe he meant this. pic.twitter.com/vaMTa62ErY — Phil good (@DrphilPm) May 8, 2018

In short the ex Premier is saying I'm still going to be around as NWP ANC Chairperson (Presence), though not as a Premier, as am resigning (Absence) — Mahikeng Thought Leader (@JpNdaba) May 8, 2018

We hope if you were confused, you are now clearer on what Mahumapelo was trying to convey.