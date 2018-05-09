EDITION
    09/05/2018 16:47 SAST

    Supra's 'The Essence Of The Absence Of Presence' Decoded

    "That's too much sense... making no sense."

    Gallo Images
    MAHIKENG, SOUTH AFRICA ï¿½ MAY 08: North West premier Supra Mahumapelo delivers his 2018/19 budget speech at the provincial legislature on May 08, 2018 in Mahikeng South Africa. After the speech, Mahumapelo met with ANC national leadership, where he was told to resign or risk being fired. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tiro Ramatlhatse)

    Social media users are weighingin on what they think North West premier Supra Mahumapelo might have meant by "the essence of the absence of presence".

    Mahumapelo was speaking at what was widely regarded as his final budget speech in the legislature on Tuesday, when towards the end of his speech said: "In some critical instances of our lives, we are called upon as part of humanity to create the essence of the absence of presence."

    Some were and still are baffled by what he meant.

    But some on social media came to his rescue in basic English:

    We hope if you were confused, you are now clearer on what Mahumapelo was trying to convey.

