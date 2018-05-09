WATCH: Freestyle Footballer Khris Njokwana Breaks World Record

Renowned freestyle footballer Khris Njokwana has set a new Guinness World Record for the highest altitude football dropped and controlled. This record was previously held by Everton's Theo Walcott.

Last month, on his third attempt, a ball was dropped from a crane 37.4 metres from the ground, beating Walcott's 34 metres. The legendary star freestyle footballer managed to trap and control the ball within a maximum of 5 touches without it touching the ground.

"I have dreamt about a moment like this since I started playing football as a youngster. I can't believe it; I am now a world record holder," said Njokwana.

Former Everton and Bafana Bafana star Steven Pienaar was there to witness the spectacular moment.

"A soccer ball is hard enough to control when dropped from 2 or 3 metres high, but 37.4 metres is a whole new level" he said.