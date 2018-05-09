Where Have We Seen This Before? Russia's World Cup Stadium Looks Familiar...

No, you are not seeing double. It seems South Africa's involvement in the BRICS summit means we could be exporting ideas to Russia.

Business Insider reported on Tuesday the striking resemblance between Russia's Mordovia World Cup stadium and the FNB Stadium.

The FNB Stadium, the largest in Africa, captured the imagination via the cultural references embodied in its design. Now it seems the same design has also inspired Russian architects.

Russian police officers stand guard by Mordovia Arena in Saransk on May 4, 2018.

According to Business Insider, South African architects of the FNB Stadium say they are not offended by the similarity between the stadium and the newly built Russian Mordovia Arena.

"But we certainly like the resemblance to the [FNB] stadium" Bob van Bebber, director at architecture fim Boogertman & Partners

"Copying is the highest act of flattery," Bob van Bebber, director at architecture firm Boogertman + Partners, told Business Insider SA.

Whether you want to call it pastiche (artistic work in a style that imitates that of another work) or just coincidence, the two almost look identical.

From the calabash shape, to the pattern of orange and white blocks that fade into each other, you can't help but wonder. The 44,000-seater stadium will host four World Cup matches, and according to ITV, the arena's shape and exterior patterns are inspired by Mordovian folk art.

Volunteers react near the stadium Mordovia Arena, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Saransk

"Not that we are accusing them of copying," Van Babber added. "I think our narrative which informed the design of Soccer City [FNB Stadium], will definitely be different to their narrative, if they have one."