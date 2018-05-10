Arno Lamoer Sentenced To Six Years In Jail For Corruption

Former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer has been sentenced to six years in jail on Thursday, following his corruption trial in the High Court in Cape Town.

According to News24, Lamoer was joined in the dock by businessman Saleem Dawjee and former brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Collin Govender, who received two and four years in jail respectively.

The group faced more than 100 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering.

The former police officers admitted to receiving gratuities from Saleem Dawjee worth thousands of rands.

The total of the bribes paid by him and/or his companies amounted to around R96,000.