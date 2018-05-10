EDITION
    • NEWS
    10/05/2018 14:04 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Its Official, Barcelona Is Coming To SA To Play Sundowns

    Champions of South Africa versus the champions of Spain🇿🇦🇪🇸

    Sergio Perez / Reuters

    It's official; recently crowned SA champion team Mamelodi Sundowns has announced that it will welcome Spanish champion Barcelona to the FNB Stadium on Wednesday May 15.

    The club confirmed that its clash with Barcelona will go ahead as part of the Madiba Centenary Celebrations.

    Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe, Minister of Sports and Recreation Thokozile Xasa, Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe, SAFA boss Danny Jordaan and Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, were all in attendance at the press briefing.

    Kick-off between Masandawana and the Blaugrana at FNB Stadium will be at 6.15pm and tickets are already on sale, priced between R40 and R550.

    Getty Images

    Here are some of the reactions on social media:

