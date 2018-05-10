M.I.A Coming To SA With Two Live Performances

It was announced on Monday that British-born singer M.I.A will perform twice in South Africa - on Thursday, 7 and Friday, 8 June at Old Biscuit Mill in Cape Town and at Newtown Music Factory in Johannesburg, respectively.

The artist's film, titled Matangi/Maya/M.I.A will be screened at The Encounters South African International Documentary Festival which will take place around her live music performance dates from 31 May until 10 June 2018.

The movie has received critical acclaim and won the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

K-$, Jakinda and Angel- Ho will perform with the artist on the Cape Town leg of her SA tour while Doowap, Dear Ribane, Phatstoki and Buli will feature in the Johannesburg leg of the tour.

EVENT INFORMATION FOR M.I.A'S LIVE PERFORMANCES IN SA:

Cape Town

Date: Thursday, 7 June 2018

Venue: Old Biscuit Mill, 375 Albert Road, Woodstock

Johannesburg

Date: Friday, 8 June 2018

Venue: Newtown Music Factory, 10 Henry Nxumalo Street, Newtown