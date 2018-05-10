Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Celebrated On Royal Wedding Commemorative Coin

The Canadian Mint revealed a commemorative coin in honour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's impending nuptials on Wednesday.

The $20 Fine Silver Coin is limited edition and costs $104.95.

The Mint also announced that it is making a $25,000 donation to the Centre For Addiction and Mental Health. The donation will be made instead of the licensing fee for using the couple's photograph, Global News reported.

"CAMH holds special meaning for Prince Harry as his mental health advocacy led him to officially visit Canada's largest mental health and addiction teaching hospital in September 2017," a press release said.

The coin was designed by Joel Kimmel of Westport, Ont. and features maple leaves, roses and the escallop shells from Harry's official coat of arms around the couple. There are three Swarovski crystals at the bottom of the coin that symbolize Meghan's engagement ring, according to the Mint.

Illustration grad, @joelkimmel, sketch of Harry & Meghan lands on #RoyalWedding coin ! Joel was commissioned by the Royal Canadian Mint to sketch the couple's image for the commemorative coin 👰🤵‍♀️! #SheridanProudhttps://t.co/WO40rMnhPxpic.twitter.com/Iiosiuo2gk — Sheridan Alumni (@sheridanalumni) May 9, 2018

"It's beautiful. I'm very impressed with it. The portraits of Harry and Meghan are fantastic, even Harry's scruffy beard comes across well. There is a really nice finish on the coin and the crystals really sparkle. It's exciting to see," Kimmel told the Ottawa Citizen.

"It's pretty exciting," he also said in an interview for the Perth Courier. "You look at the back of the collector coin, or any circulation coin and you see the Queen is always on there ... she has to approve these. That means she's seen my work, so that's nice.

The Queen's likeness is on the back of the coin and was designed by artist Susanna Blunt.

This isn't the first time the Mint has commemorated a royal wedding. In 2011, they released a coin celebrating Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Not everyone was pleased with the coin. While Kimmel's sketch was spot-on for the duo, its translation to coin ended up a little ... creepy.

They're both so attractive but those are terrible likenesses. — Perfect Smoky Eye (@NicoleW_Mac) May 9, 2018

Did they hire the guy who did this? pic.twitter.com/NzbsuqIfzl — Michael Pratt (@MikePrattPhotos) May 9, 2018

Take 2 beautiful people and put them on a coin where they look creepy. Ohhh! Canada! — M-A Johnston (@SWhitegloves) May 9, 2018

Y'know there's such a thing as TOO photorealistic Canadian mint — Tom BUY MY BOOKS Speelman (@tomtificate) May 9, 2018

Maybe this is why most coins feature side profiles.

