Supra U-Turned On Resignation Over ANC National's Choice Of Successor

Supra Mahumapelo changed his mind about resigning, after initially agreeing to do so, because he was unhappy with who was going to succeed him, Business Day reported.

Senior ANC sources reportedly told Business Day that Mahumapelo agreed to resign after meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week. They reportedly agreed that former education MEC Johannes Tselapedi would replace Mahumapelo.

But by Tuesday night, it reportedly became clear to Mahumapelo and his supporters that the ANC's national officials wanted ANC veteran Zakes Tolo to succeed him. Tolo is reportedly a part of the ANC veterans' faction that is opposed to Mahumapelo.

Mahumapelo then withdrew his resignation.

Mahumapelo and his Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) decided on Wednesday to defy the agreement with the ANC's national office bearers, that Mahumapelo would resign after weeks of violent protests against him.

Addressing his supporters following a PEC meeting on Wednesday, Mahumapelo said he would now embark on a province-wide tour of all ANC branches in the province to "tell them the truth". He has been placed under administrative leave by the PEC.

In the meantime, North West finance MEC Wendy Nelson is acting as premier, according to eNCA. She, along with Mahumapelo, is accused of corruption relating to the R160-million tender scandal, where a Gupta-linked firm was appointed to provide mobile clinics which did not materialise.

On Wednesday, Mahumapelo told his supporters that he would deal with his critics. According to News24, he said he would be dealing with the so-called "Revolutionary Council" calling for his removal "legally".

"They make spurious, unfounded and concocted allegations and based on those allegations, one must then be removed from the organisation," Mahumapelo reportedly said.