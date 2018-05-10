WATCH: This Video Of Dr Malinga Dancing In China Is Literally Everything

Local musician and businessman Dr Malinga is currently in China to... well, live his best life. True to form, the "Petronella" hitmaker is keeping his fans up to date on social media.

On Wednesday, Dr Malinga shared a video of himself dancing in the streets of China, much to the delight of spectators.

Safe to say the Chinese were never ready?

And if you were one of the trolls who thought Dr Malinga could not afford to fly business class, he has a message for you.

Exhibit A:

Dr Malinga, from all of us here in the motherland... enjoy: