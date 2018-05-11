Best Of Videos: The Week That Was

This past week has kept the country on its toes, with North West premier Supra Mahumapelo under pressure to resign. A new mobile phone was also launched. We looked into the lives of three women who live with an incurable disease called lupus. Here are more highlights from the week:

1. 1575 Drummers Want To Eradicate Social Ills Through Music

This young group of drummers believe that music is the tool that will keep children off the streets and away from social evils.

2. The Rise And Fall Of Supra Mahumapelo

Speculation about Mahumapelo's resignation is rife following violent protests in North West. We take a look at the rise and fall of this premier, who has held his position since 2014.

3. Lupus: Little-Known Disease That Cripples Lives

HuffPost sat down with three women who explained their struggles with the debilitating, incurable disease lupus.

4. The Mate RS Bringing More To The Game

Huawei Mate RS was officially launched in South Africa this week. The mobile device came through with one added surprise to keep it competitive in the mobile space.

5. 'Don't Wait To Save For Retirement, Start Now' — Nay Maps

"Uzalo" actor Nay Maps talks about the importance of saving for retirement and why people should start saving early.