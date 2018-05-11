Check Out The New Rolls-Royce SUV. Yup, You Read That Right

Rolls-Royce, known for its elegance and ultimate luxury, took its brand to the next level when it officially launched the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV (sports utility vehicle) to the world on Friday.
Named after the world-famous diamond found in South Africa, the largest uncut stone ever found, the Cullinan is the first SUV to be launched by the British automobile brand.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan comes with 22-inch [55cm] wheels and is powered by a 6.75 litre twin-turbo V12 Rolls-Royce engine, which puts out 420kW and 850Nm of torque. It also has an all-new all-wheel drive, all-wheel steer system.
Sources say that the Rolls-Royce Cullinan will arrive in South Africa around November 2018. Further details, including pricing, will be announced at the local launch.
So, what do you think? A bold new entry in the legendary marque's stable, or a boxy mutant that doesn't do justice to the classic Roller lines? Tell us on Twitter!