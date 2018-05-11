Musa Mthombeni And Thuso Mbebu May Not Be 'Happening', But They *Are* Really Cute

Love the matchmaking tactics of TV personality Dr Musa Mthombeni's mother — who took it upon herself to (sort of) court a would-be potential wife for her son.
Musa, who's also a medical doctor, told Twitter this week that his mother had approached actress Thuso Mbedu to chat about... well, her grandchildren.
This happened after the funeral service of Musa's best friend, Akhumzi Jezile, last weekend.
My mother cornered @ThusoMbedu after the funeral to ask her why she isn't giving me a chance and HER grandchildren 😂😂😂😂😂😂— DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) May 8, 2018
My mom has reached a new level of needy!
It was Thuso's response that got many (including us) hoping for something a little more than ifriendship, but that hope was not to linger long.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) May 10, 2018
I love her. She's the cutest mamzo. I never espededit🙈
I'll be better prepared next time😅 https://t.co/ftJITVLKgT
Thuso soon kinda made it clear that she didn't really mean that it would happen again.
Wait. Wait. Not saying that there will be a next time🚗💨— тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) May 10, 2018
But people can still hope, right?
😂😂😂cha cha @ThusoMbedu usushilo usushilo that there will be a next time. .— BuhleS (@BuhleS17) May 10, 2018
Mamazala loved you so you're the one 4 @DrMusaMthombeni pic.twitter.com/agL7lG8ecs— king Shamba (@ribsonmphao_1) May 10, 2018
One can't really blame them for being a little too optimistic.
Hi @ThusoMbedu , I need the address for the delivery of the cows for next week.— DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) March 25, 2018
Uncle Madluphuthu will be there at 8am sharp.
It's not a negotiation. Whatever your family wants they'll get.
Kind regards
M M Mthombeni
📷 @AustinMalema pic.twitter.com/mYLD3hrMrs
I'm ready to risk it all...— DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) March 24, 2018
Ready to default a few home loan repayments here...
Ready to move to the homelands and start farming...
Ready to be a father of 12... pic.twitter.com/E6lUYaNFN0
Well... Thuso Mthombeni sounds so right! Angithi @ThusoMbedu 😜— Sanele (@mangonyama47) May 8, 2018
Happening or not...