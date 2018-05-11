EDITION
    11/05/2018 12:36 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    Musa Mthombeni And Thuso Mbebu May Not Be 'Happening', But They *Are* Really Cute

    😍 😍 😍

    AUSTINMALEMA/THUSOMBEDU INSTAGRAM
    Thuso Mbedu and Musa Mthombeni on the Safta red carpet at Sun City in March.

    Love the matchmaking tactics of TV personality Dr Musa Mthombeni's mother — who took it upon herself to (sort of) court a would-be potential wife for her son.

    Musa, who's also a medical doctor, told Twitter this week that his mother had approached actress Thuso Mbedu to chat about... well, her grandchildren.

    This happened after the funeral service of Musa's best friend, Akhumzi Jezile, last weekend.

    It was Thuso's response that got many (including us) hoping for something a little more than ifriendship, but that hope was not to linger long.

    Thuso soon kinda made it clear that she didn't really mean that it would happen again.

    But people can still hope, right?

    One can't really blame them for being a little too optimistic.

    Happening or not...

