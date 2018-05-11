Musa Mthombeni And Thuso Mbebu May Not Be 'Happening', But They *Are* Really Cute

Love the matchmaking tactics of TV personality Dr Musa Mthombeni's mother — who took it upon herself to (sort of) court a would-be potential wife for her son.

Musa, who's also a medical doctor, told Twitter this week that his mother had approached actress Thuso Mbedu to chat about... well, her grandchildren.

This happened after the funeral service of Musa's best friend, Akhumzi Jezile, last weekend.

My mother cornered @ThusoMbedu after the funeral to ask her why she isn't giving me a chance and HER grandchildren 😂😂😂😂😂😂



My mom has reached a new level of needy! — DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) May 8, 2018

It was Thuso's response that got many (including us) hoping for something a little more than ifriendship, but that hope was not to linger long.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

I love her. She's the cutest mamzo. I never espededit🙈

I'll be better prepared next time😅 https://t.co/ftJITVLKgT — тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) May 10, 2018

Thuso soon kinda made it clear that she didn't really mean that it would happen again.

Wait. Wait. Not saying that there will be a next time🚗💨 — тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) May 10, 2018

But people can still hope, right?

😂😂😂cha cha @ThusoMbedu usushilo usushilo that there will be a next time. . — BuhleS (@BuhleS17) May 10, 2018

Mamazala loved you so you're the one 4 @DrMusaMthombeni pic.twitter.com/agL7lG8ecs — king Shamba (@ribsonmphao_1) May 10, 2018

One can't really blame them for being a little too optimistic.

Hi @ThusoMbedu , I need the address for the delivery of the cows for next week.



Uncle Madluphuthu will be there at 8am sharp.



It's not a negotiation. Whatever your family wants they'll get.



Kind regards

M M Mthombeni



📷 @AustinMalema pic.twitter.com/mYLD3hrMrs — DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) March 25, 2018

I'm ready to risk it all...



Ready to default a few home loan repayments here...



Ready to move to the homelands and start farming...



Ready to be a father of 12... pic.twitter.com/E6lUYaNFN0 — DrMusa (@DrMusaMthombeni) March 24, 2018

Well... Thuso Mthombeni sounds so right! Angithi @ThusoMbedu 😜 — Sanele (@mangonyama47) May 8, 2018

Happening or not...