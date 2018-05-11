EDITION
    11/05/2018 15:26 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago

    Siyasanga And Thobani To Be Laid To Rest This Weekend

    The two actors died in the horror crash that claimed five lives on April 28.

    Twitter
    Akhumzi Jezile, Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni.

    Friends and family of artists Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni will bid them final farewell this weekend in Eastern Cape.

    Siyasanga, an actress and former member of gospel group Joyous Celebration, will be laid to rest at Ezibeleni in Queenstown.

    Thobani will be buried in Fort Beaufort.

    The duo died during the freak accident that left five people dead on April 28.

    They'd been travelling to Eastern Cape with friends; Akhumzi Jezile, Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma and his girlfriend Tumi Morake.

