Siyasanga And Thobani To Be Laid To Rest This Weekend

Friends and family of artists Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni will bid them final farewell this weekend in Eastern Cape.
Siyasanga, an actress and former member of gospel group Joyous Celebration, will be laid to rest at Ezibeleni in Queenstown.
#SiyasangaKobese was the only girl child out of 3 children. She will be buried in Ezibeleni in Queenstown on 12 May also. #PrayForTheKobeseFamily
Thobani will be buried in Fort Beaufort.
#ThobaniMseleni will be buried in Fort Beaufort (eBhofolo) on 12 May. Please keep his family, & the families of the beautiful souls we cherished but were loved mightily & looked to in hope by their families.
Phumla ngoxolo Bhele. #RestInPeaceThobaniMseleni
The duo died during the freak accident that left five people dead on April 28.
They'd been travelling to Eastern Cape with friends; Akhumzi Jezile, Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma and his girlfriend Tumi Morake.
Today in Naledi Soweto, Masesi Wilhemina Tumi Morake was laid to rest.
She was one of the 5 occupants of the car in the accident that too Akhumzi, Thobani , Siyasanga & Skhumbuzo's lives.
Rest in power, Queen!