Siyasanga And Thobani To Be Laid To Rest This Weekend

Friends and family of artists Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni will bid them final farewell this weekend in Eastern Cape.

Siyasanga, an actress and former member of gospel group Joyous Celebration, will be laid to rest at Ezibeleni in Queenstown.

#SiyasangaKobese was the only girl child out of 3 children. She will be buried in Ezibeleni in Queenstown on 12 May also. #PrayForTheKobeseFamily 💔 pic.twitter.com/qhUcYxWd7z — Asanda Magaqa (@asandamagaqa) May 3, 2018

Thobani will be buried in Fort Beaufort.

#ThobaniMseleni will be buried in Fort Beaufort (eBhofolo) on 12 May. Please keep his family, & the families of the beautiful souls we cherished but were loved mightily & looked to in hope by their families.



Phumla ngoxolo Bhele. #RestInPeaceThobaniMseleni 💔 pic.twitter.com/hWgOMNLukL — Asanda Magaqa (@asandamagaqa) May 3, 2018

The duo died during the freak accident that left five people dead on April 28.

They'd been travelling to Eastern Cape with friends; Akhumzi Jezile, Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma and his girlfriend Tumi Morake.