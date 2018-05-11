WATCH: The Rebirth Of Vinyl Music In South Africa

South Africa's interest in vinyl records is growing — however, price is a deterrent for many collectors.

"It is a growing market, and that is great to see; we are much slower than overseas," the owner of Johannesburg store Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, told HuffPost.

Recently Sony Music produced Kwaito group TKZee's "Halloween" album, which has sold like hotcakes.

"'Halloween' never came out on vinyl, so for the first time Sony actually brought out this album in vinyl last year, and there is a huge demand for the record. Not just from South Africans, but tourists as well," he said.

However, this is not the case with all records. Dugmore said that in some cases, prices are too high for South African consumers — and this is because there are no pressing plants on the continent.

"We don't have a pressing plant in Africa. It is very difficult to get your music put on vinyls. It is very expensive, so there is quite a big barrier to entry that slows down the process for us, unfortunately," he explained.

He added: "If you get a globe or a world map and have a look at it, we are literally, I think, the furthest away from any pressing plant on earth."

We see Bubblegum music as slightly cheesy but really fun; like South African disco from the Eighties, but people really like it.

According to Dugmore the most sought after and valuable albums are usually from Jazz musicians and he mentions the likes of Sipho "Hotstix" Mabusa and Abdullah Ebrahim.

"South African jazz throughout the apartheid era, even through to now, is very sought after internationally. Jazz was a form of protest music which people do not realise."

Bubblegum music is also among the popular genres.

"We see bubblegum music as slightly cheesy but really fun; like South African disco from the '80s, but people really like it."