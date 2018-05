NEWS & POLITICS

Zandspruit Boxing : Producing Future Champions By Keeping Children Off The Street

Nkosi Phendule has opened up a boxing school aimed at keeping children off the street in the local community of Zandspruit, just north of Johannesburg. Nkosi Phendule hopes that by training these kids he can produce future champions that will represent Zandspruit positively and distance the township from the perception that it is crime ridden and filled with social ills.