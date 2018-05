Legendary photographer Sam Nzima has died

Alex Mitchley

Veteran photographer Sam Nzima has died in a Nelspruit hospital on Saturday evening.

Nzima, 83, is known for taking the iconic Hector Peterson photo on June 16, 1976 during the Soweto uprising.

His son Thulani Nzima confirmed to News24 that his father died in a Nelspruit hospital on Saturday evening.

Nzima collapsed on Thursday and had been in hospital since then.

