Two DA Councillors Attacked In KZN In A Week

Two Democratic Alliance councillors have been attacked in KwaZulu-Natal in the space of seven days.

Ward 58 Councillor Geoff Pullan was attacked and assaulted during a ward committee meeting on Wednesday. He was allegedly attacked by one of his colleagues, an executive member of the same ward.

Pullan and the member had a dispute about the register, and in response, the member allegedly attacked him. His head was hit against the wall and window, and he has bruises and abrasions on his head and body.

Then on Sunday last week, DA councillor Sihle Magubane was assaulted and strangled allegedly by ANC members in Mhlathuze during an altercation concerning a hall that the DA had booked for a meeting.

In March this year, DA councillor Warren Burne also laid assault charges against a member of his ward committee.

"DA Councillors find themselves in increasingly dangerous situations in eThekwini and the province as a whole, and this matter requires urgent attention by both the city and the police," said DA eThekwini caucus leader, Nicole Graham.