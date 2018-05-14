Ajay Gupta's Whereabouts Confirmed In Saharanpur, India

According to reports by eNCA's India correspondent Rebecca Bundhun, fugitive businessman Ajay Gupta's whereabouts have been confirmed.

According to eNCA, Ajay is believed to be in Saharanpur, northern India. Bundu, who has been in communication with a close Gupta family friend (believed to be Javed Sabrim), confirmed that Ajay was in the city, located in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Ajay also allegedly gave a media interview in which he denied any wrongdoing and said he was being targeted for political reasons.