DA Lay Charges Against Mduduzi Manana

The DA laid charges of extortion, bribery and corruption against Mduduzi Manana on Monday.

#Manana The DA has added bribery to the extortion and corruption charges it has laid against ANC MP #MduduziManana #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/j9LRZXEZ7N — Chriselda Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) May 14, 2018

According to EWN, the party now wants the police to investigate the audio clip in which Manana can be heard offering Christine Wiro R100,000 to drop the case.

#MduduziManana Police are busy taking down the DA's statements asking officers to investiagte extortion and corruption claims against Manana. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2018

#Manana The DA says it will also lodge a complaint withpolice watchdog IPID about a part in the clip where #MduduziManana purportedly talks about approaching the Douglasdale station commander to mediate a settlement in the assault matter . #sabcnews — Chriselda Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) May 14, 2018

Wiro, who was Manana's former domestic worker, laid a complaint of common assault against him last week, after she claimed he pushed her down the stairs at his Fourways home.

The DA's Terri Stander says the DA will not rest until Manana is behind bars.

"Cyril Ramaphosa and Mduduzi Manana belong to the same WhatsApp group. They're both in the ANC, and I'm certainly not seeing any decisive action there."

Prior to the DA laying charges, Manana said that he would be opening a case against Wiro, claiming that she tried to extort R100,000 from him. However, the police say that there is still no record of such a case.