De Lille Vs DA Ruling To Be Announced On Tuesday

Judgment in the urgent matter between Patricia de Lille and the DA regarding the cessation of her membership will be delivered on Tuesday.

News24 has reliably learnt that judges Patrick Gamble and Monde Samela will make their ruling around lunchtime.

Judgment was reserved on Friday after counsel for both parties argued why, or why not, the DA's decision to terminate De Lille's membership should be temporarily suspended.

News24 has also learnt that deputy mayor Ian Nielson will hold off on appointing a new mayoral committee until after the judgment is delivered, having said over the weekend that he would appoint a new mayco on Monday at 3.00pm.

More to follow.

