Russia's World Cup Stadiums For 2018

With the domestic football leagues around the world done and dusted attention now shifts to Russia for the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

With 64 games and 32 nations, 12 venues around Russia are set to host football's greatest tournament. Here is a look at the 12 venues set to host the games come June 12. From aesthetic beauty to its architectural functionality here is the best that Russia has to offer.

1. Luzhniki Stadium (Capacity: 80,000)

Matches:

14 June – Russia vs Saudi Arabia – (Group A)

17 June – Germany vs Mexico – (Group F)

20 June – Portugal vs Morocco – (Group B)

26 June – Denmark vs France – (Group C)

1 July 2018 – 1B vs 2A – (Round of 16)

11 July 2018 – W59 vs W60 – (Semi Final)

15 July 2018 – W61 vs W62 – (Final)

2. Kaliningrad Stadium (Capacity: 35,212)

Matches:

16 June – Croatia vs Nigeria – (Group D)

22 June – Serbia vs Switzerland – (Group E)

25 June – Spain vs Morocco – (Group B)

28 June – England vs Belgium – (Group G)

3. Saint Petersburg Stadium (Capacity: 67,000)

Matches:

15 June – Morocco vs Iran – (Group B)

19 June – Russia vs Egypt – (Group A)

22 June – Brazil vs Costa Rica – (Group E)

26 June – Nigeria vs Argentina – (Group D)

3 July – 1F vs 2E – (Round of 16)

10 July – W57 vs W58 – (Semi Final)

14 July – L61 vs L62 – (Third Place)

4. Fisht Stadium (Capacity: 48,000 )

Matches:

15 June – Portugal vs Spain – (Group B)

18 June – Belgium vs Panama – (Group G)

23 June – Germany vs Sweden – (Group F)

26 June – Australia vs Peru – (Group C0

30 June – 1A vs 2B – (Round of 16)

7 July – W51 vs W52 – (Quarter Final)

5. Ekaterinburg Arena (Capacity: 45,000)

Matches:

15 June – Egypt vs Uruguay – (Group A)

21 June – France vs Peru – (Group C)

24 June – Japan vs Senegal – (Group H)

27 June – Mexico vs Sweden – (Group F)

6. Kazan Arena (Capacity: 45,000)

16 June – France vs Australia – (Group C)

20 June – Iran vs Spain – (Group B)

24 June – Poland vs Colombia – (Group H)

27 June – Korea Republic vs Germany – (Group F)

30 June – 1C vs 2D – (Round of 16)

6 July – W53 vs W54 – (Quarter Final)

7. Nizhny Novgorod Stadium (Capacity: 45,000 seats )

Matches:

18 June – Sweden vs Korea Republic – (Group F)

21 June – Argentina vs Croatia – (Group D)

24 June – England vs Panama – (Group G)

27 June – Switzerland vs Costa Rica – (Group E)

1 July – 1D vs 2C – (Round of 16)

6 July – W49 vs W50 – (Quarter Final)

8. Rostov Arena (Capacity: 45,000 seats)

Matches:

17 June – Brazil vs Switzerland – (Group E)

20 June – Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia – (Group A)

23 June – Korea Republic vs Mexico – (Group F)

26 June – Iceland vs Croatia – (Group D)

2 July – 1G vs 2H – (Round of 16)

9. Samara Arena (Capacity: 45,000)

Matches:

17 June – Costa Rica vs Serbia – (Group E)

21 June – Denmark vs Australia – (Group C)

25 June – Uruguay vs Russia – (Group A)

28 June – Senegal vs Colombia – (Group H)

2 July – 1E vs 2F – (Round of 16)

7 July – W55 vs W56 – (Quarter Final)

10. Mordovia Arena (Capacity: 44 000)

Matches:

16 June – Peru vs Denmark – (Group C)

19 June – Colombia vs Japan – (Group H)

25 June – Iran vs Portugal – (Group B)

28 June – Panama vs Tunisia – (Group G)

11. Volgograd Stadium (Capacity: 45,000)

Matches:

18 June – Tunisia vs England – (Group G)

22 June – Nigeria vs Iceland – (Group D)

25 June – Saudi Arabia vs Egypt – (Group A)

28 June – Japan vs Poland – (Group H)

12. Spartak Stadium (Capacity: 42,000)

Matches:

16 June – Argentina vs Iceland – (Group D)

19 June – Poland vs Senegal – (Group H)

23 June – Belgium vs Tunisia – (Group B)

26 June – Serbia vs Brazil – (Group C)

3 July – 1H vs 2G – (Round of 16)