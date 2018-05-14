SNAPS: Celebs Spoil Akhumzi's Mom On Her First Mother's Day Without Him

It was Zoleka Jezile's first Mother's Day without her son, media personality Akhumzi, but even in his absence his friends made it a day to remember for her.

Akhumzi's celebrity friends got together to spend Mother's Day on Sunday with Zoleka, whom they've vowed to support through thick and thin.

Akhumzi was killed in a horror crash on April 28 and was laid to rest two weeks ago at the Westpark Cemetery.

He died along with his friends, Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni, Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma and his girlfriend Tumi Morake.

The stars came bearing gifts and spent the day with the grieving mother.

One of Akhumzi's close friends, Mablerh, said they had to make her first mother's day without him special.

"We totally invaded her house," he said on Instagram.

Here are some of the pictures:

