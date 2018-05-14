EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    14/05/2018 09:28 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Winter Is Here❄️: Widespread Thundershowers Hitting SA

    SA Weather Service has warned that the cold front, expected to last till Wednesday, will be accompanied by wet conditions.

    Getty Images/Caiaimage

    Brrr, winter is officially here!

    After temperatures dropped significantly throughout most parts of the country to start the week, the SA Weather Service has warned that the cold front — expected to last till Wednesday — will be accompanied by wet conditions.

    HuffPost spoke to weather forecaster Lulama Pheme, who said, "There is a high possibility of widespread showers and thundershowers over Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal."

    "These conditions are likely to spread to the eastern parts of the country (Mpumalanga, KZN), and there is a 60 percent chance of rain expected for Gauteng." Pheme went on to say that Gauteng conditions would improve midweek.

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    "Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 12°C, while Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 15°C, and Vereeniging can expect a high of 11°C."

    The weekend was even colder in high-lying areas — images of snow atop Sani Pass and the Black Mountain Pass in Lesotho have been shared on social media.

    MORE:NewsrainfallSAWSthunderstormsweather