Winter Is Here❄️: Widespread Thundershowers Hitting SA

Brrr, winter is officially here!

After temperatures dropped significantly throughout most parts of the country to start the week, the SA Weather Service has warned that the cold front — expected to last till Wednesday — will be accompanied by wet conditions.

HuffPost spoke to weather forecaster Lulama Pheme, who said, "There is a high possibility of widespread showers and thundershowers over Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal."

🌧 Widespread rain in Johannesburg & southern Gauteng on Monday morning. Fresh storm approaching Pretoria ahead of the arrival of a strong cut off low system, which is pushing in cold air. — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) May 14, 2018

"These conditions are likely to spread to the eastern parts of the country (Mpumalanga, KZN), and there is a 60 percent chance of rain expected for Gauteng." Pheme went on to say that Gauteng conditions would improve midweek.

"Johannesburg is expected to have a high of 12°C, while Pretoria is expected to experience a maximum of 15°C, and Vereeniging can expect a high of 11°C."

The weekend was even colder in high-lying areas — images of snow atop Sani Pass and the Black Mountain Pass in Lesotho have been shared on social media.

Snow falling at Black Mountain Pass in Lesotho. pic.twitter.com/YpSD5Q0nRO — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) May 12, 2018