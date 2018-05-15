EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    15/05/2018 11:55 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Alilili! Clement Maosa Of 'Skeem Saam' Is Getting Married

    😍 💍 👰🏾 💒

    ClementMaosa/Instagram
    Clement Maosa put a ring on it.

    Actor Clement Maosa's star keeps shining. After bursting onto the scene with a role on SABC1 soapie "Skeem Saam", the 30-year-old quickly won the hearts of many fans — but he's lost his own heart to another.

    During his 30th-birthday dinner this past weekend, Maosa went down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him, and she said "yes".

    WATCH: Skeem Saam's Clement Maosa Shares His Top Money Tips

    The do was attended by friends including Caster Semenya, Dr Musa Mthombeni and Oros Mampofu.

    READ: 5 Celebrity Couples We Wish Could Tie The Knot In 2018

    Watch the moment here:

    Clement plays the role of university student Zamokuhle on the soapie, which airs weekdays from 6.30pm.

    MORE:celebrityClement MaosaEntertainment