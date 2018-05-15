Alilili! Clement Maosa Of 'Skeem Saam' Is Getting Married

Actor Clement Maosa's star keeps shining. After bursting onto the scene with a role on SABC1 soapie "Skeem Saam", the 30-year-old quickly won the hearts of many fans — but he's lost his own heart to another.

During his 30th-birthday dinner this past weekend, Maosa went down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him, and she said "yes".

The do was attended by friends including Caster Semenya, Dr Musa Mthombeni and Oros Mampofu.

Clement plays the role of university student Zamokuhle on the soapie, which airs weekdays from 6.30pm.