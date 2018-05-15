De Lille Wins Another Round Against The DA

Patricia de Lille is set to remain the mayor of Cape Town and a member of the DA after a judgement was passed down in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Judge Patrick Gamble ruled that de Lille, who sought urgent interim relief, be reinstated, and she will now remain in her positions pending a hearing on 25 May.

We note the ruling of the Western Cape High Court.



We remain confident that the substantive case on the cessation of #deLille's party's membership will be successful. — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 15, 2018

Gamble said, "We are genuinely concerned for the harm her loss of office has for the people of Cape Town. The city has lost the services of its first citizen and members of the mayoral committee."

De Lille is challenging the DA's decision to implement its cessation clause against her to rescind her party membership.

We are resolute in our commitment to make our case to the courts, as the principle of political parties holding their elected representatives to account for their misconduct has serious and far reaching implications, and is an important precedent. #deLille — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 15, 2018

Patricia De Lille will now act in only a ceremonial role, with substantive governance decisions to be taken by the DA caucus in the interests of the people of CPT (while #deLille enjoys benefits of a Mayoral Salary at rate-payer expense). — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 15, 2018

It is inconceivable that the DA would be expected to work with a mayor who has lost the confidence of two-thirds of the caucus that she leads on no less than two occasions. #deLille — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 15, 2018

We are pursuing this matter because we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering clean and effective governance, with zero tolerance for maladministration or irregularities of any kind. #deLille — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 15, 2018