Here's What Our SA Stars Got Up To in Cannes

Local stars Crystal-Donna Roberts and Nakhane hit the Cannes Film Festival red carpet looking like a million bucks, thanks to designers Lena Lisa and Rich Mnisi.

The actors walked away with an award each at the South African Film and Television Awards [Saftas] held recently at the Sun City Superbowl, and were rewarded with a trip to the exclusive festival via a sponsorship from McCafé and the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF).

Roberts took home the award in the Best Actress in a Feature Film category for her role in the award-winning "Krotoa", while Nakhane won in the Best Actor in a Feature Film category for his role in the highly acclaimed "Inxeba: The Wound".



Speaking to HuffPost, Roberts said it was her first time attending the festival — which meant the world to her.

"The Safta happened and I've been on that high ever since. Yes, it has sunk in, but I have not gotten used to the feeling. To now be in Cannes meeting and rubbing shoulders with people like Thandie Newton and Ava DuVernay, whom I look up to so much, means everything to me and I am grateful for the support from both McCafé and the NFVF," she said.

She said her presence at the festival has been a powerful motivator.

"These experience put together make me not want to stop working. This is just the beginning for me, and all I want to do is just get down and work," she said.

She said her current projects include a role in a law series airing on KykNet, which she is currently filming.



"I play the role of a young law graduate who starts work in this big firm with the dream of one day making a name for herself," she told HuffPost.



Nakhane, who is currently living in Europe and holding the SA flag high, rocked the red carpet in a Rich Mnisi suit.

He looked all sorts of flames. We stan:

.