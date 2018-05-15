SA Home To One Of The Biggest Disabled Golf Tournaments

Lily Reich of the South African Disabled Golf Association [SADGA] says the organisation has made golfing attractive to disabled people.

It hosts the Canon South Africa Disabled Golf Open, currently underway at Magalies Park Country Club — marketed as one of the biggest tournaments at which people with disabilities can showcase their talents.

"We have been heralded as being the best disabled tournament in the world," Reich said. "We also have a programme that covers over 1,000 children in South Africa in over 35 schools that we go to."

SADGA also makes sure that modified courses are created to accommodate those with more serious disabilities.

"We not only look after disabled children that can play on a golf course. We also look after severely disabled children — we go to the schools and create modified golf environments for them to play on," she explained.

The Canon tournament is on its third day, with contestants from the Netherlands, Namibia, Chile and the U.K. participating.

Reich names Charles Williams and Reinard Schuhknecht as among some of South Africa's best.

Reinard Schuhknecht during day one of the Canon South African Disabled Golf Open at the Mowbray King David Golf Club on May 15 2017 in Cape Town.

Schuhknecht's right arm was amputated above the elbow when he was 14 years old.

He began his love for golf in 2007, put in the hard work and within seven years he was competing in the 8th SA Disabled Golf Open in 2014, where he achieved first place among arm amputees and third place overall in the "Stroke Play; 0-18 Handicap" category.

Williams is one of SADGA's promising young juniors; a deaf golfer who joined the programme five years ago. In that time, he has improved substantially to become the top junior in the SADGA deaf programme.