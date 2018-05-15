SA Man Walking To Morocco To Raise Funds For Endangered Donkeys

Keegan Horn has taken a break from the film industry to ensure that donkeys do not become extinct.

He is walking from Bathurst, Eastern Cape, to Morocco, spreading awareness of animal cruelty and helping any animals he can along the way. This is also meant to help raise funds to protect the donkeys.

It is day 28 of his trek, and he's been relying on the kindness and compassion of animal lovers to offer him a place to sleep.

By Sunday, he had walked more than 400km.

"Sorry for the delay, no signal anywhere. A cold front pulled in so it was a cold breeze no rain. I saw the rain pulling in and found a place to hide out. A guy is hosting me in Manteku village with his family," he said on his A Donkey's Life Facebook page.

This is the organisation he has started to rescue the animals.

Horn left Bathurst on 17 April and has been going strong. At his current rate, he should arrive at his destination in two years and four months.