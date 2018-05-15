SNAPS: Nomzamo Mbatha Takes On Cannes Film Fest 2018

The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival is currently underway, and the who's who of the film industry have gathered in the French town for all things movies.

South African media personality Nomzamo Mbatha is also there, living her best life.

As the L'Oreal Paris Hair Advocate, Nomzamo attended an event hosted by L'Oreal at the Hotel Martinez, at which she rubbed shoulders with Dame Helen Mirren and Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai.

Here are some of the snaps:

