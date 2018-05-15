EDITION
    • NEWS
    16/05/2018 13:55 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Your Guide To The Sundowns Vs Barcelona Match At FNB Stadium

    Everything you need to know about the clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona – from road closures and parking, to safety and security.

    Jaxons via Getty Images

    Africa's largest stadium will play host to one of the most exciting end-of-season matches when Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa take on European giants FC Barcelona of Spain tonight at the FNB Stadium.

    Tickets are already sold out for this titanic clash, which forms part of the Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations.

    Sergio Perez / Reuters

    This will be the second time in a decade that Barca plays Sundowns. In 2007, SA football fans were treated to a horde of superstars when the likes of Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto'o and Deco graced our shores, beating the home team 2-1 after Sundowns led for most of the match.

    According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca are on a tight schedule: they arrived in Johannesburg this morning, play Sundowns this evening, then fly back to Spain on tonight — so it really is a lightning visit.

    Here are all the details you need to know, if you have a ticket and are travelling to the game:

    Graphics24

