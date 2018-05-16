7 Things Every Woman Should Know About Her Lady Parts

Women on Twitter got a gentle reminder this week about things all women should know when taking care of their lady parts — because, well, how many of us were taught Vagina Maintenance 101 by our parents?

From yeast infections to natural elasticity, @_rhitta had some reminders and lessons that many probably needed to hear — and it is all backed by health experts.

1. You do not pee out of the vagina

1. Women do not pee out of the vagina. There are three holes. Get a hand mirror and go to town. From front to back, the urethra is the first hole, the vagina is the second, and the anus is the third. Don't laugh! You'd be amazed how many people don't know this — flower bby🍯 (@_rhiitha) May 13, 2018

Despite this, the word vagina is often used to refer to a woman's entire genital area, as opposed to the more anatomically accurate "vulva".

2. Stop douching!

2, Stop trying to shove fragance washes to make your vagina smell like lavender and roses. Vaginas have a distinct, beautiful smell. Appreciate that ✨ — flower bby🍯 (@_rhiitha) May 13, 2018

The vagina cleans itself in the form of vaginal discharge. It also has a unique, natural scent. A strong odour, however, can be a sign of infection — if this is the case, it's best to contact a healthcare professional.

3. Yeast infections are real

3. So many things can give you yeast infections.



Sitting in a wet bathing suit or sweaty workout underwear. Drinking a lot of alcohol, or eating a ton of sugar.

Good news: Eating yogurt with live cultures in it may help restore that balance🔥 — flower bby🍯 (@_rhiitha) May 13, 2018

In fact, eating healthily in general helps, but Greek yoghurt is particularly recommended — as it helps boost good bacteria, which in turn help with vaginal problems such as yeast infections, unlike sugar. Cranberry juice also comes highly recommended in fighting urinary tract infections.

4. Go commando, or use cotton underwear

4. Cotton underwear is the best kind for your vagina because it's most breathable. For the same reason, you're better off not wearing any underwear at all when you sleep👀✨ — flower bby🍯 (@_rhiitha) May 13, 2018

Your vagina should breathe, so using the right underwear allows air around it. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, normally do not allow the skin to breathe.

5. Groom pubic hair regularly

9. Trim Regularly.

The shorter the hair, the lower is the chance of infection or odor.

This is why you should regularly trim the pubic hair✊🏽 — flower bby🍯 (@_rhiitha) May 13, 2018

Humidity and dampness owing to thicker hair can be a breeding ground for infection.

6. Vaginas are naturally elastic

8. One major misconception about vaginas — it isn't possible to permanently stretch them out. Vaginas are elastic, so they're able to expand and snap back much like a rubber band.



RT to save a dumb boi 🙄 — flower bby🍯 (@_rhiitha) May 13, 2018

The vagina is highly elastic and made to contract and expand. After sex particularly, the vagina tightens and returns to its normal state. It doesn't remain chronically "loose" or become looser if a woman has sex again, pointed out sex researcher Dr Justin Lehmiller. "Indeed, there is absolutely no scientific evidence that women who regularly have vaginal intercourse ultimately develop 'cavernous' vaginas."

7. Wipe from front to back, not vice versa

5, very NB! Always wipe your vag front to back, you dont want to bring what's lurking in the back over to the front, for obvious reasons 😂 — flower bby🍯 (@_rhiitha) May 13, 2018

Also take care to change panty liners, pads and tampons regularly, as they are not intended to be used for long periods, recommend health experts. They can prevent your skin from breathing, resulting in irritations and possible infections, especially because menstrual blood stays so close in contact with the skin. It is advisable to change every three to four hours, regardless of whether it's soaked or not.

7 Tips