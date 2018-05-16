Babes Wodumo Responds To Pregnancy Rumours The Way Only She Can

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo is not pregnant — if you must know, it's still too early.

The "Wololo" hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to let her fans know that she was not about to be a mum anytime soon.

Rumours of her pregnancy started doing the rounds on social media after a picture of Babes and her partner, Mampinstha sporting rings (presumed by many to be wedding bands) was shared.

The picture had been taken during her birthday celebration last year.

Watch what Babes had to say:



In short, Babes is not about to be pregnant anytime soon, because... well, it's almost time for the Durban July. Also because December is right around the corner. "Who would be doing the vosho?" she asks in the video.

And if you thought she's put on some extra pounds?

Babes says it's all that wealth treating her well.

This is what she would not want to miss out on (just yet).