    16/05/2018 13:56 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    It's A Boy! Aisha Baker And Wayne Parnell's Baby Is Here

    His name is Mashallah.

    AishaBaker/Instagram
    Aisha Baker And Wayne Parnell.

    Fashion blogger Aisha Baker and her husband, cricketer Wayne Parnell, have welcomed their baby boy.

    The couple issued a statement and took to social media to announce the news.

    As per the statement, the first-time parents feel "extremely blessed and excited" about the new addition to their family.

    Both mother and baby are reported to be healthy and doing well.

