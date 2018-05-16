It's A Boy! Aisha Baker And Wayne Parnell's Baby Is Here

Fashion blogger Aisha Baker and her husband, cricketer Wayne Parnell, have welcomed their baby boy.

The couple issued a statement and took to social media to announce the news.

As per the statement, the first-time parents feel "extremely blessed and excited" about the new addition to their family.

Mashallah my beautiful baby boy was born today ... we are both healthy and doing well! Thank you in advance for your prayers and well wishes. We are so in love #BabyParny pic.twitter.com/InMmjdXuNW — Aisha Baker (@bakedonline) May 15, 2018

You were incredible in the delivery room today. Nothing in the world can compare to the raw emotions I experienced today. So glad I didn't faint. Alhamdulilah, little Parny is perfect. 😭😍 — Wayne Parnell (@WayneParnell) May 15, 2018

Aw I love you daddy you were such a soldier. Better birthing partner than I could have dreamed of ♥️@WayneParnell https://t.co/XrG9P6j8WO — Aisha Baker (@bakedonline) May 16, 2018

Both mother and baby are reported to be healthy and doing well.