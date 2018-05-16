Local Is Lekker On Netflix This May

The digital revolution is definitely revolving — consumers are moving to digital to consume their entertainment. Netflix is arguably becoming our digital entertainment hub on the net.

This month sees a variety of productions on Netflix movies and series that are either South African, or involve South Africans. Here's some of the local-is-lekker content you can find on the streaming service this May:

'Catching Feelings' — available May 18

Filmed in Jozi and starring locals Kagiso Lediga and Pearl Thusi, this proudly South African film will be joining a growing list of shows on the platform with strong ties to our beloved Mzansi.

'Girlboss' — available now

Benoni-born Charlize Theron is the producer behind "Girlboss", a show inspired by Sophia Amoruso's autobiography and starring Britt Robertson.

'Mindhunter' — available now

Another epic show developed by executive producer Charlize Theron is "Mindhunter" — a series about the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit.

'Troy: Fall Of The City' (Season 1) — available now

The show was filmed in Cape Town and stars local acting legend Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Zeus. "Troy: The Fall of a City" is billed as "an epic story of love and war, intrigue and betrayal".

'Lost in Space' (Season 1) — available now

When you watch "Lost In Space", you may pick up a familiar accent. Local actress Sibongile Mlambo plays Angela, the grieving wife of a man killed by the robot.

Set 30 years in the future, colonisation of space is now a reality, and the Robinson family are among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a "better world". But the plan goes awry...

Trevor Noah: 'Afraid Of The Dark' and 'You Laugh But It's True' — available now

The comedic genius has not one, but two comedy specials on the platform. While he is best known for his original special "Afraid Of The Dark", his first show on the platform was the much loved "You Laugh But It's True".

'The Crown' (Seasons 1 and 2) — available now

You may not have noticed, but many scenes from "The Crown" were shot in Western Cape. Locations include Hermanus, Cape Agulhas, the Castle of Good Hope and Cape Town City Hall.