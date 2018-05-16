Meet Superwoman Olwethu Leshabane – Our WCW This Week

Brand strategist, entrepreneur and influencer Olwethu Leshabane is black-girl magic personified, and we're all about it.
The 28-year-old recently gave birth to her third son and shared her pregnancy journey on social media, and her birth experience on Instagram.
Malik Kumkani, our King; let him sleep, for when he wakes, he will move mountains 👑 —————————————————— Few hours short of two weeks ago, he was born fast asleep and completely peaceful - these were his birth moments. From womb to chest🤰🏽🤱🏽 My baby boy was born right into my arms in a beautiful water birth... I can't wait for my husband and I to finally complete and share our VBA2C journey with everyone. I'm very pro choice when it comes to birthing and women's bodies not being policed by medical professionals. Education is power. —————————————————— #VBA2C #VBAC #WaterBirth #NaturalBirth #BirthWithoutFear #MomOfThree #BoyMom #ModernMom #Newborn
Olwethu founded the Red Wings Project in 2014 to address the lack of sanitation for South African women — Olwethu and her project are adamant that feminine sanitation should not exclude those who can not afford it.
In 2016, she was crowned First Princess in the Mrs SA pageant.
One of the causes she often publicises is the right of black women to be heard — and their responsibility to champion change for the girl children who come after them.
Earlier this year, Olwethu penned a piece for her blog encouraging married black women to enter the Mrs SA pageant, because among other things: "We need strong voices in spaces that many young girls (whether we like it or not) look to and admire."
Referring to her role as a mother, Olwethu often says it is her biggest honour.
New mom life can be so overwhelming... this transition that I'm constantly having to do between trying to be an on-point and sexy wife for my hubby (he likes to say he loves me as I am, but I know he likes me toned and sexy), being mom to a primary schooler and pre-primary schooler, and now a new born who's extremely clingy and only wants his mommy (can't say I don't love it)... it's a lot! It's hectic! But the fact that I've found my bliss in the centre of it all makes it all so worth it. From hearing my hubby tell me how much he loves my new curves, to the little moments the big boys have with Malik... my heart just pumps all kinds of candy. My morning coffee sessions whilst in conversation with God have become so full of 'Thank You's'. Nothings perfect, but this is my bliss🌸🌺 In the crazy that you're dealing with in your life, have you identified your bliss and your blessing? Or are you stuck on the inconveniences and the stress?
Dear Olwethu, we're crushing so hard on you this WCW. We're here for your slayage. Qhubeka!