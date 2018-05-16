Meet Superwoman Olwethu Leshabane – Our WCW This Week

Brand strategist, entrepreneur and influencer Olwethu Leshabane is black-girl magic personified, and we're all about it.

The 28-year-old recently gave birth to her third son and shared her pregnancy journey on social media, and her birth experience on Instagram.



Olwethu founded the Red Wings Project in 2014 to address the lack of sanitation for South African women — Olwethu and her project are adamant that feminine sanitation should not exclude those who can not afford it.

In 2016, she was crowned First Princess in the Mrs SA pageant.

One of the causes she often publicises is the right of black women to be heard — and their responsibility to champion change for the girl children who come after them.

Earlier this year, Olwethu penned a piece for her blog encouraging married black women to enter the Mrs SA pageant, because among other things: "We need strong voices in spaces that many young girls (whether we like it or not) look to and admire."

Referring to her role as a mother, Olwethu often says it is her biggest honour.



Dear Olwethu, we're crushing so hard on you this WCW. We're here for your slayage. Qhubeka!