Watch: KZN Community Recycles Waste To Feed Their Families

"Litter 4 Tokens" is an initiative founded by Clare Swithenbank-Bowman to keep Shaka's Head clean and to make sure that community members can provide for their families.

"She had the idea that Shaka's Head was full of litter, and there are a lot of poor people, a lot of grandmothers heading households, a lot of child-headed homes," the organisation's Sue Beningfield said.

People in the area collect plastic bottles, which they take to "Litter 4 Tokens" to be redeemed for coupons, with which they can buy groceries.

The organisation already works with 70 families and five schools on this initiative, which has grown tremendously since its inception in 2015.

School pupils collect paper, cardboard, plastic bottles, milk and juice bottles, yoghurt and ice-cream containers.

"It is fantastic to see collectors coming in with their bags of collectables. They are very happy to get anything from the shop; they depend on the shop for food," Beningfield.

Dry food goods such as porridge, mielie meal and rice are a huge draw, as they can feed their families.

Beningfield says there has also been a significant improvement in the surroundings in the area — however collectors require more training, so they can collect even more materials to be recycled.

"We find that there are areas that have been littered with stuff they do not have knowledge about," she said.