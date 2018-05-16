WATCH: Sophia The Robot Exploring Abu Dhabi

The world's most advanced AI robot visited Abu Dhabi as a spokesrobot for the future of innovation and technology in aviation and air traffic management.

During her visit, "Sophia" was able to visit several of the emirate's top tourist destinations, including Emirates Palace, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and the newly opened Hala Desert Oasis Experience

She was accompanied throughout by Khalid al Ameri, a popular Emirati personality known for creating heartfelt videos about himself and his family on social media.

Sophia is officially the first robot to race Yas Marina Circuit, ride the world's fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and experience the beauty of Louvre Abu Dhabi, in the new video released by Etihad Airways.

Sophia is also the AI-powered robot famous for speaking at the United Nations and interviewing a number of celebrities and world leaders.

She was recently named the United Nations Development Programme's first Innovation Champion for Asia and the Pacific, and is also the first robot in the world to possess a nationality, after being granted citizenship by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.