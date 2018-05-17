5 Things President Ramaphosa Must Prioritise In The Next 100 Days

President Cyril Ramaphosa has spent his first 100 days in the big office at the Union Buildings trying to deliver on promises made during his state of the nation address in February, but there is a lot left to be done.

Going forward into the next three months of his presidency, keeping in mind that elections are only a year away, Ramaphosa will have his hands full trying to quell problems in the ANC while managing the country's affairs.

His first 100 days were marked by concerted efforts to clean up governance in his Cabinet and state institutions, fighting corruption and improving South Africa's economic outlook. All the while, Ramaphosa would have had to keep in mind the balance of forces in his own party, and how factional infighting is playing out in provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal and North West.

We forget Ramaphosa has been president for only 3 months. So much already achieved:

* New Eskom Board & implicated execs out

* New Transnet Board

* New Denel Board & CEO out

* New PRASA Board

* SARS Tom Monyane out

* SSA Arthur Fraser out

* Supra's NW Province taken over

.... — Anton Eberhard (@AntonEberhard) May 16, 2018

READ: What Has Ramaphosa Accomplished In His First 3 Months In Office? Here Are 10 Things (So Far)

In some cases, Ramaphosa's "new dawn" came swiftly. His hidden hand forced his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, to finalise a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture; raids were conducted on the Guptas' residences and businesses; a Cabinet reshuffle saw the majority of ministers accused of state capture face the axe; programmes to draw foreign investment got underway.

But other cases left a lot to be desired. Many will argue that Ramaphosa may not have the vice grip on the ANC he would like; uncertainty around how land expropriation without compensation will be rolled out has brought South Africa's fractured racial tensions to the fore; unemployment and poverty statistics remain mostly unchanged.

What do I want to see in Ramaphosa's first 100 days?

1. New NDPP appointed

2. Secrecy and PSIRA Bills scrapped

3. Removal of Public Protector

4. Giving effect to Constitutional Court judgements on Hawks and IPID (in fact abolish Hawks, bring back Scorpions) — Marius Redelinghuys (@MariusMR) February 14, 2018

Ramaphosa is no wizard; it will take time. But in the immediate future and in this reporter's opinion, this is what the president should prioritise: