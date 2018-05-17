EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/05/2018 10:15 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Gqom And Hip-hop To Represent SA At This Year's BET Awards

    Congratulaions to Distruction Boyz and Cassper Nyovest on the nominations.

    DistructionBoyz/Instagram
    Cassper Nyovest flanked by Distruction Boyz.

    Come June 25, Cassper Nyovest and Distruction Boyz will carry South Africa's hopes of winning a coveted BET Award at the annual event watched by millions.

    The local stars were announced as nominees in the Best International Act category alongside Nigeria's Davido and Tiwa Savage, as well as Congolese star Fally Ipupa.

    This year is the first time that the top nominees from Africa and Europe (as voted for by an academy of industry experts) will compete in the Best International Act category. Also for the first time, the winner will be honoured in the U.S. broadcast and on the main stage.

    READ: Babes Wodumo May Still Head To LA For The BET Awards — If Someone Signs The Documents On Time

    Speaking at the party to reveal nominees hosted by BET Africa in Sandton, Nyovest, nominated for the third time, said the recognition meant he is moving in the right direction.

    Speaking of their nomination, Distruction Boyz thanked South Africans for responding to their music the way they did, and asked for continued support.

    "If it wasn't for South Africa, we wouldn't be where we are. Please vote for us to win this one," the duo said.

    Voting lines are open. You can vote online and via social media using the artist's specific hashtag.

    The BET Awards show takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 24 and premieres across Africa on BET (DStv channel 129) on Tuesday, June 28 at 7pm.

    MORE:BET AwardsCassper NyovestcelebrityDistruction BoyzEntertainment