Gqom And Hip-hop To Represent SA At This Year's BET Awards

Come June 25, Cassper Nyovest and Distruction Boyz will carry South Africa's hopes of winning a coveted BET Award at the annual event watched by millions.

The local stars were announced as nominees in the Best International Act category alongside Nigeria's Davido and Tiwa Savage, as well as Congolese star Fally Ipupa.

This year is the first time that the top nominees from Africa and Europe (as voted for by an academy of industry experts) will compete in the Best International Act category. Also for the first time, the winner will be honoured in the U.S. broadcast and on the main stage.

Speaking at the party to reveal nominees hosted by BET Africa in Sandton, Nyovest, nominated for the third time, said the recognition meant he is moving in the right direction.

It's my 3rd nomination so for me this means I'm moving in the right direction. - @CassperNyovest on his #BETAwards2018 nom #Consistency — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) May 16, 2018

I didn't know about the BET nomination. My management kept it a secret from me. Found out on twitter. Shout out to all the fans. Imagine if we won this one... My gawd!!!! #TeamNyovest gone be on top again!!!! ALL THE GLORY TO GOD!!! #BETAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/GBFOyCcNlN — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) May 16, 2018

Speaking of their nomination, Distruction Boyz thanked South Africans for responding to their music the way they did, and asked for continued support.

"If it wasn't for South Africa, we wouldn't be where we are. Please vote for us to win this one," the duo said.

A huge shout out to @BETAwards for the nomination pic.twitter.com/ifCHG0XoxN — Distruction Records (@DistructionB) May 16, 2018

Voting lines are open. You can vote online and via social media using the artist's specific hashtag.

Here's how you can vote for your favourite African nominee to win the #BETAwards2018 'Best International Act' nominee. pic.twitter.com/KpUsMYz4Kc — BET Africa (@BET_Africa) May 16, 2018

Remember you have to vote for your favourite artists on our Instagram page (bet_africa) or https://t.co/iZqKEpKpf1. Twitter votes do not qualify. #BETAwards2018 https://t.co/ULC4wNp7TQ — BET Africa (@BET_Africa) May 17, 2018

The BET Awards show takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 24 and premieres across Africa on BET (DStv channel 129) on Tuesday, June 28 at 7pm.