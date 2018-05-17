EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    17/05/2018 09:18 SAST | Updated 38 minutes ago

    In Memes: Sundowns Vs Barca Had Tweeps Making The Funniest Comments

    So savage!

    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    Barcelona v Mamelodi Sundowns - FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - May 16, 2018.

    Sundowns got a chance to play against Spanish giants FC Barcelona on Wednesday evening and, of course, social media were buzzing with comments and memes galore.

    Masawandana put up a good fight; however, they lost 3-1 to the European team.

    Black Twitter was on the job, and it was hilarious.

    MORE:FC BarcelonaLionel MessiMamelodi SundownsNewsSibusiso Vilakazisport