    • HALALA
    17/05/2018 17:04 SAST | Updated 39 minutes ago

    EXCLUSIVE: We Chat To Sibusiso Vilakazi, Sundowns' Hero Of The Barca Friendly!

    The footballer says he started believing he could score when Sundowns began creating goal opportunities against the Spanish giants.

    Ihsaan Haffejee / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images
    Sibusiso Vilakazi in action for Bafana Bafana against Egypt's Ibrahim Salah during a friendly match at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, on September 6 2016.

    Only the most rabidly partisan Mamelodi Sundowns fans were expecting their team to triumph in their match against Spanish giants FC Barcelona on Wednesday night — and those die-hard fans would have been disappointed.

    As expected, the La Liga champions beat the PSL champions in their international friendly as part of the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations, but it wasn't the complete drubbing some predicted — Barca won 3-1.

    But it was Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi who was South Africa's hero on the night — he scored the only Sundowns goal of the match.

    "It felt really good [scoring], because we felt we could come back and score another one, and we created that hope for the fans and made it very exciting towards the end," Vilakazi told HuffPost.

    The footballer said he started believing he could score when his team began creating goal opportunities.

    He took away some lessons about technique from the Spanish giants, such as "how they perfect their passing skills" and "the speed of the ball", among others.

    He was also impressed by Barcelona's composure on the field.

    "They are very composed on the ball; no panic," he said.

    What you need to know about "Vila"

    Vilakazi was awarded player of the season and players' player of the season for exceptional performance throughout the 2013-2014 season. He was also named the Nedbank Cup player of the tournament for that season.

    He made his international debut playing away for South Africa on October 12 2013 in a 1-1 draw against Morocco at the Adrar Stadium.

    AFP/Getty Images
    South Africa's players pose prior to the 2015 African Cup of Nations group C football match between Algeria and South Africa in Mongomo on January 19 2015. Sibusiso Vilakazi is second from the left in the front row.

    During his time at Bidvest Wits, he rose to stardom quickly and was named captain of the squad.

    Getty Images
    Gabadinho Mhango of Celtic and Sibusiso Vilakazi of Wits during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic at Bidvest Stadium on December 21 2013.

    His eye-catching displays have attracted attention from abroad in the past, earning him a trial with Danish side Brondby in March 2014.

    As could be expected, fans on Twitter were full of praise for the only Sundowns player to put one in the Barca net — and quite a few had spicy chirps, too:

