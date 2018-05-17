NEWS & POLITICS WATCH: What You Need To Know About The Ominous 'Krugersdorp Killings' What at first appeared to be the work of one person turned out to be a spree of murder, fraud and theft by religious splinter group 'Electus Per Deus'. More Videos WATCH: Spike Lee Blasts Donald Trump At Cannes WATCH: AfriForum's Ernst Roets Tells Fox News Land... 'SA Can Learn From Zim On Land Reform' – Dr Simba WATCH: Yes, Apartheid Was A Crime. This Is Why. WATCH: Farmers Talk Land At #NAMPO2018 Agricultura...