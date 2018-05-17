What Has Ramaphosa Accomplished In His First 3 Months In Office? Here Are 10 Things (So Far)

It's been three months since Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated as South Africa's president and his pledge for a "new dawn" is unravelling, albeit slowly in some cases.

Before he was sworn in on February 15, Ramaphosa's influence as ANC president started to show: a new board was announced at the embattled Eskom parastatal and his hidden hand was instrumental in forcing his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, into finalising the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

Cyril Ramaphosa.

In the months following his taking up the chair at the helm of the Union Buildings, Ramaphosa has focused his attention on cleaning up governance issues and driving an economic turnaround.

But there has also been some setbacks: former finance minister Malusi Gigaba announcing a one percentage point VAT hike during his annual budget speech, for example.

Here are 10 things Ramaphosa has accomplished in his first three months as president: