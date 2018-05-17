Young SA Chef Ranked 7th In Prestigious Cooking Competition

The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Competition took place on May 12-13 in Milan, Italy — and South African chef Vusumuzi Ndlovu finished in the top 10.

Judges were impressed by his dish, 'Isicupho', and he was placed seventh. According to the Johannesburg-based chef, the dish was inspired by his childhood.

EatOut spoke to Ndlovu moments after the final results were announced, and he was pleased as punch.

"This is amazing!" the head chef at the Marimba Club said. "I am so happy to be one of the top seven chefs in the world. It's a first for South Africa and for Africa — and it's incredible to be alongside such amazing chefs!"

"I'll definitely be back again next year, to try to take that title!"

Ndlovu's dish comprises aged duck, grains, and variations of pumpkin, alongside the South African flavours of buchu and duck biltong.

He competed under the guidance and mentorship of DW Eleven-13's Marthinus Ferreira.

The top spot went to Yasuhiro Fujio from Japan.