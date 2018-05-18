5 Movies to Watch At The Cinema This Weekend

The weekend is here.

With the cold weather creeping in, there are some who would rather stay snug under a blanket at home and catch up on a series. But those willing to brave the cold and head out to the cinema will be well rewarded. Here are five blockbusters worth watching on the big screen:

1. Deadpool 2 (Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy)

Ryan Reynolds returns as Wade Wilson for the second instalment of "Deadpool". He's a superhero vigilante looking to stop new supervillain Cable, played by Josh Brolin, who also played Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War".

10 years all lead to this. #Deadpool2 opens in theaters tonight. Get tickets at https://t.co/Q7XP5Hlcyi pic.twitter.com/UttoVihrjK — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) May 17, 2018

"Deadpool 2", which is part of the X-Men and Marvel comics franchises, debuts in SA theatres on Friday and will be looking to go big at the box office, after the first film in 2016 grossed $783,1-million [about R10-billion] worldwide.

2. Life of the Party (Comedy)

Comedy actress Melissa McCarthy returns to the big screen in this hilarious movie about a newly divorced mother who returns to college to complete her degree and ends up bonding with her daughter's friends.

3. Acrimony (Drama, Thriller)

Taraji P Henson stars in this psychological thriller / drama as a woman tired of her devious husband's ways. Her feelings soon turn to rage, when she finds out her husband has indeed been betraying her.

Director Tyler Perry, in typical fashion, takes you on an emotional rollercoaster in this story of a broken woman looking to "right" the wrongs of her husband.

4. Sherlock Gnomes (Animation)

This 3D animated movie is a sequel to 2011's "Gnomeo and Juliet". It features the voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mary J Blige and Johnny Depp.

After a list of garden gnome disappearances in London, the movie follows legendary detective Sherlock Gnomes as he solves the case of the missing friends and family.

5. Wrinkle in Time (Adventure)

Starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling, "Wrinkle in Time" is an adventure film about Meg Murry and her little brother, Charles Wallace, who have been without their father for five years, after he discovered a new planet by using a "tesseract" to travel there.